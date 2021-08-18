Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.