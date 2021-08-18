Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Spire stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 117.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

