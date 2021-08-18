Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $52,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

