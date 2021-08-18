Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $126,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after acquiring an additional 232,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $730.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.