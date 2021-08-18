Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,572 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $10,351,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

