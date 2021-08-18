Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 35,375 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 125,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

