Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,830. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.