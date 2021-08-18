srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $553,755.15 and $35,259.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00129005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00148730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.29 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00886524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

