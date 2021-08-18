SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.9 days.

SSAAF stock remained flat at $$5.64 during trading on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.