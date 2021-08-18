SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 912,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

