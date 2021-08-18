SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

SSNC stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

