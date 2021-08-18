Stakinglab Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,100.23 and $54.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026963 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.