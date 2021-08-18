Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $5.80 million and $259,954.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00125938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,263.08 or 1.00007137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00885856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.