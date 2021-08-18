Standard Tokenization Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.80 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $73.20 million and $10.80 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00845464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00159989 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

