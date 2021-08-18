State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $33,072,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.41. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.