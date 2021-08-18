State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.45 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.