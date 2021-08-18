State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,209,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 117,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

