State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of RH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

Shares of RH opened at $688.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

