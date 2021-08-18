State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,600 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $246.18 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.21.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

