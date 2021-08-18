STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $226.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.