Sterling Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SBT stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

