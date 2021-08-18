Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Sell

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

USAS stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Americas Silver by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 549,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Americas Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 237,243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Americas Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

