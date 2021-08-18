Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Match Group Put Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 28,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 874% compared to the typical volume of 2,930 put options.

Shares of MTCH opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

