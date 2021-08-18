Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Knowles Put Options (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 849 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,533% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 350,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,575. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

