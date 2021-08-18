Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,107. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

