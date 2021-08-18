Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.95. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

