Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,860.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,860.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00856760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00048029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00105188 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

