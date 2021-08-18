Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $564,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 83,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,368 shares of company stock worth $106,785,125 in the last 90 days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

