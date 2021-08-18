Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,239,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 179,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $673,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.79. 138,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

