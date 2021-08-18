Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 146,464 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 146,464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of salesforce.com worth $781,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.