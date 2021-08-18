Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,714 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,714 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,339,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2,736.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,564.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

