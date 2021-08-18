Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.