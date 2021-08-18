SUN (old) (SUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00130141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.