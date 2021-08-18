Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 341,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,118,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 191,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.00.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.