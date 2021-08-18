Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000.

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

