Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

