Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39.

