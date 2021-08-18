Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in Intel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.