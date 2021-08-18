SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0380

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $476,142.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.11 or 0.00856886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00048297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00104432 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.