SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

STKL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of STKL opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,109.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,532 shares of company stock valued at $523,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SunOpta by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 742,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

