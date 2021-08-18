Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Update

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUWN stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. Sunwin Stevia International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

