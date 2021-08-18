Superior Plus Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. National Bankshares increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.49. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312. Also, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 30,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,568.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$525,747,258.56.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

