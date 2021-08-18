suterusu Market Cap Tops $14.40 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $269,891.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00855136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00048002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104086 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

