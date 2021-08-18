Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

