Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suzuki Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

