SVB Leerink Increases Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.
PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.
Shares of PINC stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
