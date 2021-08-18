SVB Leerink Increases Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

