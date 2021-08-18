SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $361.88 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 434,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 89bio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

