SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RNA opened at $18.73 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

