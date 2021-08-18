Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $291.62 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.