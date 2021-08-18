TaaS Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.30 or 0.00843890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00100058 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

